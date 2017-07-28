Hurry: The newest smart thermostat from Nest is back on sale on Amazon

If you’re looking for the perfect smart thermostat to add a whole new level of control to your heating and cooling, look no further. Nest was the first, and Nest is still the best. In terms of functionality, it’s neck and neck with the Ecobee4, since the Ecobee model adds Alexa voice controls (as in it can replace your Echo speaker) into the mix. But the Nest likely pulls back into the lead thanks to its stunning design, stellar software, and tons of integration with other smart home devices.

The 3rd-Generation Nest Learning Thermostat is currently being offered at a discount on Amazon, but it’s unclear how long this sale will last. Definitely jump on this deal while you can, and check the “other sellers” section in the right-hand column on the Amazon page, where you might find an even better price.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Auto-Schedule: Nest learns the temperatures you like and programs itself in about a week.

Home/Away Assist: Nest automatically turns itself down when nobody’s home to help you save energy.

Remote Control: Connect your thermostat to Wi-Fi to control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Farsight: When the Nest Thermostat spots you across the room, it lights up beautifully to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy Star: First thermostat to earn Energy Star. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. Saving energy starts with your Thermostat.

Energy History: Check your Energy History in the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Nest Leaf: You’ll see the Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It guides you in the right direction.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, Stainless Steel, Works with Amazon Alexa: $228.95

