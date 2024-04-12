Hurry! The insane 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor is $300 off

A major purchase from gaming PC deals deserves a top-of-the-line screen like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, which you can currently get with a $300 discount from Samsung. Instead of $1,300, you’ll only have to pay $1,000 for this display, which is a pretty reasonable price for its specifications and features. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to make the purchase with this level of savings though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this offer ends.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

Your gaming desktop’s ability to play the best PC games on their highest settings will be wasted if you’re stuck on a basic screen, so you should upgrade to the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. The large screen features dual QHD resolution and a 1000R curvature, which will wrap your peripheral vision with the video game that you’re playing, plus a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for smooth action and blur-free frames. The gaming monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates stuttering for a completely immersive gaming experience.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor will help keep you comfortable while you play with its ergonomic stand that offers swivel, tilt, and height adjustments so you can place it in the perfect position. For added style, Samsung’s CoreSync technology projects your game’s on-screen colors to the real world, while Core Lighting+ adds colors to your setup to set the vibe while you explore new worlds and engage in boss fights.

If you’re looking for a huge upgrade for your gaming PC’s screen, check out one of the most interesting monitor deals that you can shop today — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor for $1,000, following a $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure when the offer expires or when stocks will run out, so if you want to make sure that you get this display for cheaper than usual, add the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

