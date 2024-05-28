Hull student wins top MIT prize for smart walker in bid to help his great-grandmother

HULL – If Jake Smith has his way, a robotic walker he named Vision Path will one day be coming to the rescue.

Jake, a Hull High School senior, was inspired by his great-grandmother, Ann Dittman, 92, of Hull, who is legally blind and at risk of falling. As he watched her struggle with her walker, he wanted to design one that would be safer and easier to use.

Now Jake, 18, has invented what he hopes will one day be a marketable solution to her common dilemma.

Hull High senior Jake Smith helps Kathryn Squires,77 at the Hull Senior Center. Jake volunteers technical help one a week. He just received honors during an MIT contest for innovative robot design. Monday May 20, 2024

His device, a robotic smart walker, is designed to warn people of obstacles in their path. He recently won the top prize at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology hackathon competition for high school students in Cambridge.

Hull School Superintendent Judith Kuehn congratulated Smith on "this incredible achievement" and said the community is "proud not only of his success in the tournament, but also of his ingenuity in creating such a beneficial tool to help others.”

Jake takes top prize at MIT hackathon

Jake recently placed first out of 300 high school students at the MIT Blueprint Hackathon Tournament, a weekend-long group creative event ending in the competition for students of all coding skill levels.

Jacob "Jake" Smith, a Hull High School senior, with his Smart Walker robot, "Vision Path," which won first place in a competition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The walker, still in the prototype or experimental stage, is designed with ultrasonic sensors to detect objects. If an object is detected within 12 inches of the robot walker, a red light will flash and a beeping sound will increase in frequency as the object gets closer.

Jake is adding vibration motors on the handle. The handle will vibrate on the same side where the potential obstacle is located and thus warn the user. The warnings are intended to help people with poor vision and other impairments to prevent falls and also help them get around more easily and with confidence.

Jake is also working on adding more sensors and giving the walker the capability to alert a caretaker or emergency contact such as 911.

Jake Smith, of Hull, with his great-grandmother, Ann Dittman, 92, of Hull, who uses a walker. Jake is a Hull High School senior who placed first in an Massachusetts Institute of Technology robotics event when he designed a prototype for a smart walker.

Jake first became interested in the lives of seniors through his mother, Lindsey Gaudette, a nurse who has worked with the older population over the past 22 years. He enjoyed being around older adults and she sometimes took Jake with her.

He also was very close to his late maternal grandmother, Marie Diauto, who died this from cancer this past August.

'A go-getter who knows his stuff'

For the past year and a half, Jake has been volunteering twice a month at the Hull Senior Center as a technology coach, helping seniors who have questions about smart phones, tablets and laptops.

Hull High senior Jake Smith helps Kathryn Squires,77 at the Hull Senior Center. Jake volunteers technical help one a week. He just received honors during an MIT contest for innovative robot design. Monday May 20, 2024

"He knows his stuff," Jim Clapper, who has used Jake's help, said. "He's easy to follow, people listen to what he is saying and he deals with people really well."

Clapper is a retired agricultural department employee who teaches woodworking at the senior center and also delivers meals on wheels with his wife. He received some tips on how to maintain the files on his computer and clean them out periodically, so his digital storage doesn't run out.

"Jake is definitely a go-getter," Maura Quinn, the senior center's activities coordinator, said. "He's ingenious, smart, funny, a hard worker and he definitely reached out beyond Hull and has taken a number of courses online."

The top 5 questions seniors have about technology

Here are the top five questions Jake has fielded from Hull seniors:

How to make phone calls on their smart phones,

How to send text messages

How to make the font size bigger on letters and numbers

How to delete emails and clean up files

How to use social media, especially Facebook.

"I also show them what a scam email looks like so they can avoid the risk of being scammed," he said.

Jake Smith of Hull with his late grandmother, Marie Diauto, of Brockton, in December 2022. Diauto, who graduated from Randolph High School, inspired him to want to help other older adults. Jake is a Hull High School senior who placed first in an MIT robotics event.

Jake inspires confidence in those he has helped at the Hull Senior Center. For his mother, his is an especially meaningful story.

"I'm just so proud of him, and to me, he's such a miracle," Lindsey Gaudette said. "He's risen above such adversity, a misunderstood problem child who is really such a good kid to be around."

Finding himself after a difficult childhood

When Jake was a small child, he didn't start to speak until he was four-and-a-half years old. His early school years were difficult and then at age nine, he lost his dad, who had struggled with mental illness and addiction, to suicide.

"He had a tragic childhood, and then when he hit his junior year in high school, he seemed to find himself," his mother said.

"Throughout COVID, he was on his own and he was kind of self-taught, and he just decided to put his time and energy into his learning. And then he said, 'I'm going to be an engineer' and he was on his way. And he just has a very mature heart."

Her husband, Frank Gaudette, has helped her raise Jake and also been a great support. Ann Dittman is Frank's grandmother.

Hull High senior Jake Smith helps Kathryn Squires,77 at the Hull Senior Center. Jake volunteers technical help one a week. He just received honors during an MIT contest for innovative robot design. Monday May 20, 2024

Jake will graduate June 1 from Hull High School and plans to pursue studies in electrical engineering and computer sciences with a minor in robotics at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, a public research university. He hopes to work alongside a professor there to continue the research.

Hull High School Principal Michael Knybel described Jake as "an all-around great student, a quiet scholar that is involved in many other student activities including student government, chess club and basketball. His work ethic is very commendable and he makes the most out of Hull High School every day."

Jake said that while he had thought about a smart walker before the MIT event, he put it together there with the help of the MIT mentors and other students who helped with the programming. The students attend workshops on programming fundamentals, web programming or game development and then create their own projects.

Jake has also been an instructor at Code Wiz in Quincy teaching online coding to young people ages 7 to 17.

Best of luck and congratulations to Jake as he pursues creative ways of meeting the challenges of aging.

Farewell to former coach, teacher Pat 'Skinny' Pastuszak of Abington

Pat "Skinny" Pastuszak, of Abington, hopes to return home after his 103rd birthday Jan. 3 at the St. Joseph Manor Heath Care in Brockton, where he is recuperating from recent surgery. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

The many admirers of all ages of Pat "Skinny" Pastuszak in Abington are remembering their late friend with great fondness. He died May 22 at age 103. In January 2023, Pat and his wife Veronica celebrated 74 years together in the Abington home he built in 1951.

Veronica died at age 99 this past December and in January Pat moved from his house to a skilled nursing center in Brockton, where loyal pals and family visited him.

In 1958, he helped to start the Abington Midget Football League, and in 1968 he became a teacher at Southeastern Regional Vocational School in Easton, retiring in 1983. After that, he continued his carpentry and woodworking skills and was an inspiration to many.

David Walsh, 86, an Abington football coach for 43 years, was a weekly visitor and played cribbage with him until a few weeks ago. As Pat's faithful booster Cynthia Lennon said, "He had a fantastic life."

Reach Sue Scheible at sscheible@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Hull student wins MIT hackathon in design for grandma's smart walker