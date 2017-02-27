Huge leaks bring us the first ever Galaxy S8 hands-on videos

The Galaxy S8 was the biggest elephant in the room at Samsung’s Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday night, but the company officially revealed that the phone will be unveiled on March 29th in New York right at the end of its tablet-centric event. Forget all that for a second, as it appears that a couple of Galaxy S8 hands-on videos were already posted online. After all, what better time to see hands-on videos of the Galaxy S8 than during MWC 2017?





Found by SamMobile, the clips are very short and they won’t get you the extensive hands-on preview you’d want. But they seem to show exactly the kind of phone that we expect Samsung to launch next month.

#Samsung – #GalaxyS8 – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ hands-on video leaks out slashleaks.com/l/galaxy-s8-an… https://t.co/4t36v7Y2vh—

/LEAKS (@Slashleaks) February 27, 2017



Huge display-to-body ratio, small bezels, curved edges, no home button, and a fingerprint reader placed on the back — that’s what you can easily spot in these videos. These alleged Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ versions look exactly like the Galaxy S8 phones we’ve seen in recent image leaks. The clips also reveal Samsung’s new Android navigation drawer on the bottom of the screen, one that will probably retract when not in use, and the phone’s Always-on display.

That’s not much else shown in these videos. They just happen to be the first clips that demo functional Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ prototypes. Samsung revealed this past weekend that it will unveil the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ during a press conference on March 29th, and the phones are expected to go on sale less than one month later on Friday, April 21st.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com