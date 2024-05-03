Huawei's new premium smartphone has pop-out camera lens as its party piece

Huawei Pura70 Ultra.

Huawei has revealed its a new range of camera phones - with the new Pura series replacing the P family of handsets which were first launched 12 years ago. The most notable feature of the new flagship Huawei Pura70 Ultra is a distinctive rear camera set-up with a massive-looking main lens which extends from the body of the phone when the camera is engaged.

The motorized lens system will be very reminscent of traditional digital compact cameras, in sound as well as in its motorized action - and is perhaps designed to appeal to those who have been switching back to these early digicams. Cnet reports that pop-up mechanism was tested for 300,000 retraction cycles - equivalent to about 150 per day for five years.

The 50-megapixel main camera uses an unusually large 1-inch-type sensor with a maximum aperture of f/1.6 and sensor-shift image stabilization. Also on the rear of the phone you will find two other lenses. Alongside a 40MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, there is a 50MP f/2.1 3.5x optically-stabilized telephoto lens, that offers an impressive-looking 35x macro focusing facility. The maximum video recording resolution is 4K.

Around the back there is a 13MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Huawei Pura70 Ultra

Weighing 226g, the Pura70 Ultra a 6.8in OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of between 1-120fps. The phone has 16GB of RAM with 512GB of non-expandable storage, and a 5200mAh rechargeable battery.

The phone will be available in four colors - black, brown, green and white - and will go on sale in Europe later this month for €1,499 - which is equivalent to around $1,600 / £1,300 / AU$2,450.

