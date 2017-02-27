Huawei's P10 Might Be 2017's Biggest Smartphone Tease

Huawei sells a lot of great phones in the U.S., with the Chinese phone maker's U.S.-bound devices include the Mate 9, Honor 8 and Honor 6X, among others. However, its next flagship phone, the Huawei P10, won't be on that list because Huawei isn't bringing it over.

And that's really a shame, because with partners like Leica, which helped designed the P10's dual rear cameras as it did with last year's P9, and Pantone, which worked with Huawei to clad the P10 in eight vibrant colors including a new signature verdant shade called "Greenery," the P10 definitely pushes the envelope for both tech and style.



MORE: Here Are the 10 Best Phones Available Right Now



That raises the question: should people not living and Europe and Asia still care about this phone? Yes, and not just because of the P10's spectacular looks. The 5.1-inch P10 and the 5.5-inch P10 Plus continue Huawei's tradition of introducing features that almost certainly will appear later on in phones that do make it stateside.

Take Huawei's use of dual rear cameras, which debuted on last year's P9 (not to mention other Huawei phones) and have now been upgraded for the P10. The rear camera setup is comprised of a 20-megapixel monochrome camera, which alone is capable of capturing impressive black and white shots.

MORE: Best Smartphones: The 10 Best Phones Available

But combine that with the main 13-MP cam, and Huawei's setup really shines by allowing you to simulate various depths of field like you can on a real camera. The rear cams also now have 3D facial recognition with up to 190 tracking points in addition to being able to detect and alter changes in light, which lets the P10 create stuido-quality lighting right on your smartphone.



The 8-MP front camera has also gotten an upgrade thanks to multi-face detection, so you can get everyone's ugly mug in focus even during a hectic group selfie.