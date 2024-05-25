HP’s answer to Apple’s iMac is discounted from to $450 this weekend

If you don’t really have the space to fit a whole desktop computer, then you may want to consider going for an all-in-one (AIO) solution; it will save you a ton of space, plus you don’t have to go out and buy each part individually. Luckily, there are some great early Memorial Day deals on AIO solutions you can take advantage of, such as this deal on the HP All-in-One 27, which usually goes for $850 but has been discounted down to just $450. That makes it an excellent budget pick if you just want something for the basics and don’t expect to do any complex tasks on it, like graphical rendering.

Why you should buy the HP All-in-One 27

While the HP All-in-One 27 might not be as powerful as an iMac, it does have similar dimensions, with a large 27-inch screen and a surprisingly tiny bezel, which is actually a bit smaller than the iMac’s.The screen runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 300 nits, which will be fine for a well-lit room, and you can upgrade it to a touch version for $200, but it’s probably not worth it in the long run. Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i3-1315U, an entry-level CPU that should handle most basic tasks just fine, although we’d probably suggest upgrading to the Intel Core i5-1335U for an extra $125, which will give you a lot more versatility and quality of life.

Similarly, the 8GB of memory is fine for basic usage, but since Windows likes to take a nice chunk of the RAM, we’d strongly suggest upgrading to at least 12GB for an extra $60, although 16GB is probably the ideal. Base storage is not too bad at 256GB, although, again, the upgrade to 512GB will certainly be worth it, and at just $40, it’s easy to justify, with the other alternative being grabbing one of these external hard drive deals instead. HP also throws in a wired keyboard and mouse, and you have a pretty solid internal webcam for meetings, so you won’t have to purchase a separate one.

All in all, the HP All-in-One 27 is easy to recommend because it really comes with all the basics that you need, plus some room to customize if you want a bit more power. The whopping $400 does give you a bit of wiggle room if you want to upgrade, although if you’re looking for something a little different, there are other great desktop computer deals you can check out.

