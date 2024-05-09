Hospital network with location in Kansas says sensitive data could be impacted by ‘cyber security’ incident

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A national healthcare provider with a location based out of Manhattan says its services are being impacted by a “cyber security event.”

Ascension announced in an online press release on Thursday, May 9 that it is investigating following reports of unusual activity on some of its network systems. The healthcare provider believes this to be due to a cyber security event that has led to some of its systems being interrupted. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is part of the Ascension family.

“Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. There has been a disruption to clinical operations, and we continue to assess the impact and duration of the disruption.” Ascension press release excerpt

Moving forward, Ascension plans to use a third-party organization, Mandiant, to investigate the situation. Anyone who’s been impacted by this incident or who’s had sensitive information accessed will be contacted.

