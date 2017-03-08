How Homeland Security plans to end the scourge of DDoS attacks

In late October, in Surprise, Ariz., more than 100 phone calls bombarded the police department's emergency dispatch line. Calls also overwhelmed the nearby city of Peoria’s 911 system and departments across California and Texas.

But each time a dispatcher picked up, no one was on the line – and there was no emergency.

The Arizona district attorney's office says the calls clogging 911 lines resulted from a digital prank, which triggered a distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attack on critical emergency communication systems. The prosecutor's office tracked the torrent of calls to 18-year-old hacker Meetkumar Hiteshbhai Desai. Now, he's facing four counts of felony computer tampering.

While Mr. Desai said he didn't intend to cause any harm, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, he did surface a potentially devastating glitch in smartphone software that could exact damage on any number of sensitive and critical targets. Whenever anyone clicked a certain link on his webpage via a mobile device, their phone automatically dialed 911.

While this kind of DDoS targeting 911 systems is unprecedented, it's exactly the type of attack that national law enforcement officials have been concerned about for years. In fact, the Homeland Security Department (DHS) has been working on technology to protect 911 centers from DDoS and telephone-based, or TDoS, attacks for three years.

The Arizona incident proved someone can "cause a large number of phones or a large number of computers or a large number of whatever connected device to start generating these calls," says Dan Massey, program manager in the cybersecurity division of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate. "It went from how much damage can I do from my phone" to a situation where, with just a handful of people, "if all of our phones started calling some victim, whether that's 911 or a bank or a hospital, that can get very fast and very big."

DDoS attacks are both among the simplest forms of cyberattacks to carry out and the most difficult to defend against. They are designed to direct an overwhelming amount of digital traffic – whether from robocalls or web traffic – at targets to overwhelm them so they can't handle legitimate business. Writ large, there has been an exponential increase in the intensity and frequency of DDoS attacks over the past six months and critical infrastructure components are possible future targets, according to DHS.

