Give your home Wi-Fi a shot of adrenaline with this Netgear range extender

If you want blazing-fast Wi-Fi that reaches to every inch of your home, get yourself a Google Wifi System or our favorite mesh wireless solution, the AmpliFi HD. Of course, not everyone has thousands and thousands of square feet to cover. If you’re happy with your current wireless router but you’ve got one or two patchy areas that you wish had better coverage, definitely check out the NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender. It has a great 4-star rating from nearly 20,000 customer reviews on Amazon, and it’s on sale right now at a discount.
Here are some key details from the product page:
- Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3, iPad 2, and PlayStation 3
- Extend WiFi up to 300Mbps
- Convenient wall-plug design
- Works with any standard router or gateway
- Fast Ethernet Port to connect a wired device
- External antennas for better performance
NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition (EX2700): Price too low to display
