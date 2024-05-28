Hisense takes its Amazon Fire TV QLED televisions to Costco

Let it never be said that there aren’t enough smart TV available from enough retailers. To wit: Hisense is taking its QD6 series with Amazon Fire TV on board to Costco.

The range starts at $199 and comes in a spread of 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches. All but the largest are available now in stores or online. The 75-incher — which tops out at just $579 — will be available on the Costco website on June 10.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon Fire TV and introduce this exceptional QLED model to Costco,” David Gold, president of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA, said in a press release. “The QD65NF exemplifies Hisense’s commitment to delivering high-quality products with outstanding performance and premium technology, all while providing unparalleled value to our consumers.”

Hisense Americans and Hisense USA president David Gold at CES 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As the name and specs spell out pretty clearly, the QD6 line is using a QLED panel. So it’s not top of the line, but it’s still really good and avoids that hit to the wallet that comes with the higher ranges. And the inclusion of the Amazon Fire TV operating system means that you’ll have all the streaming apps at the ready, along with (most) everything else that Amazon’s able to throw at it. (Don’t expect to find exactly the same Ambient Experience as Amazon rolled out on its Omni line, though we’ve asked for confirmation on that.) The QD6 line also supports Dolby Vision for HDR and Dolby Atmos for audio.

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Hisense and bring more premium viewing options to customers in the U.S. with the launch of the QD65NF QLED TVs,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV for Amazon. “These smart TVs combine Hisense’s exceptional display technology with the intuitive and personalized streaming experience of Fire TV. Customers can easily discover their favorite content and control their smart home using just their voice with Alexa — delivering a truly elevated entertainment experience.”