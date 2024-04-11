Highlands University cancels more classes after ransomware attack

Apr. 10—New Mexico Highlands University has extended canceled classes through Sunday after a cyberattack threatened the university's cybersecurity defenses and resulted in significant tech outages.

Though students will miss more than a week of classes due to the attack, the disruption won't change end dates for this semester's courses or planned graduation festivities, David Lepre, Highlands' vice president of marketing, communications and government relations, said Wednesday in a statement.

Rather, Lepre said, faculty will determine the best path forward for students to complete their courses by the scheduled dates.

On Sunday, campus officials announced via an online emergency operations information center the Las Vegas, N.M.-based university's network was threatened by ransomware, a form of malicious software that encrypts files on a computer system and holds data hostage demanding victims pay to get it back.

Specifically, the attack targeted the university's MyNMHU Portal, through which students and staff can access essential services like online classes, course materials, campus email, classroom technology and payroll systems. To isolate the attack, university tech officials took the impacted systems offline, including MyNMHU Portal.

"New Mexico Highlands University is working methodically to restore its systems as quickly and as safely as possible," Lepre said.