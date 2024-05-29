High voltage technician severely burned when EV charging station explodes in Baxter, Minn.

A 22-year-old man is recovering from severe burn injuries he suffered when an electric vehicle charging station he was working on exploded.

Zavier Chevere, a high voltage electrical technician, was installing the unit on May 20 at the Holiday station in Baxter, Minn., when it caught fire and exploded around noon.

Chevere grew up in Forest Lake and had been enlisted as a member of the Minnesota National Guard for several years, according to an online fundraiser to help his family.

"He possesses various attributes of strength and courage and we are all here to support him in his recovery," the fundraiser posting said. "Miracle one, he is alive. And there will be more miracles."

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has brought in about $17,000 of its $200,000 goal.