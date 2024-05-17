High-tech Walmart fulfillment center opens in Franklin County

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Walmart associates, elected officials and community members gathered Friday to celebrate the grand opening of a 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Franklin County.

The new center is located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court in Greencastle, about midway between Hagerstown and Chambersburg.

“This is an exciting day for Greencastle, and we are thrilled to be the new home of Walmart’s newest state-of-the-art fulfillment center,” said Antrim Township Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman, Patrick Heraty. “This facility will be a great benefit to the residents in our county and the greater south-central Pennsylvania region.”

This is Walmart’s fourth next-generation facility to open. A fifth is planned to open in 2026. The facility aims to expand access to Walmart’s next- or two day- shipping. Walmart notes that these fulfillment centers will allow them to reach 95% of the United States population with the expedited shipping service.

“Walmart is paving the way for good jobs and great careers in the south-central Pennsylvania region with the Greencastle fulfillment center. These tech-powered jobs will drive the future of Walmart’s continued promise of speedy shipping and delivery for customers on the east coast,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Fulfillment Network Operations for Walmart U.S. “Our next generation fulfillment centers are the perfect example of how we are a people-led, tech-powered retailer.”

The Greencastle fulfillment center is expected to be home to over 1,000 Walmart associates. They are currently hiring for multiple positions, including tech-focused jobs.

“We’re proud to create even more opportunities for associates to build a career at Walmart. Associates at the Greencastle facility will work with cutting edge technology and play a pivotal role in increasing shipping speeds for our customers,” said Rich Hanna, director of operations, Fulfillment Center #7381, Walmart U.S. “I’m excited that we are at the forefront of what’s next for Walmart as we continue to modernize the business for our customers.”

Walmart currently employs over 55,000 associates in the Keystone state and are the #3 employer in both Franklin County and Pennsylvania as a whole.

Walmart celebrated the grand opening by giving the Greencastle-Antrim School District a $10,000 donation. Walmart donated over $38 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania in fiscal year 2023.

Walmart has 159 retail units in Pennsylvania and 4,609 stores total in the United States.

