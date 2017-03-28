Hidden changes in iOS 10.3 will give your iPhone a speed boost

After releasing a few hundred different beta versions over the past month or so, Apple on Monday finally released iOS 10.3 to the public. Eager iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users rushed to download and install the update, and they were greeted with some nifty new features. In a post on Monday afternoon, we went through the eight best new features in iOS 10.3, including a new Find My AirPods feature, updates to the Maps app, Apple’s new file system and more. There was one feature in particular that we listed in the post that deserves more attention though, and not many people realize it’s even there.





When Apple releases any new iOS software, hardcore Apple fans always rush to download and install it immediately, regardless of what new features Apple adds. This is a good thing for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that new iOS software always includes security updates that are crucial. iOS 10.3 is no different — it’s packed full of security fixes that users should be eager to install immediately.

Of course, the user-facing features are typically the main draw for new iOS updates, and iOS 10.3 has a few nice additions and changes. One set of changes in particular is worth noting, but it’s hiding in plain sight so most iPhone and iPad users won’t even notice it’s there.

Apple engineer Renaud Lienhart‏ tweeted on Monday afternoon about something that we mentioned in passing in our post covering the best new features in iOS 10.3. “iOS 10.3 feels ‘snappier,'” he said, “because many animations were slightly tweaked & shortened, for the better.”

iOS 10.3 feels “snappier” because many animations were slightly tweaked & shortened, for the better. — Renaud Lienhart (@NotoriousBUGS) March 28, 2017





Long story short, Apple has made a number of small adjustments to the animations that are played when the user does things like opening an app, closing an app, or switching from one app to another. Longtime iPhone users may recall that Apple did something similar back in 2014 with iOS 7.1. The speed difference back then was much more dramatic and noticeable, but the improvements in iOS 10.3 are still nothing to scoff at.

If you have an iPhone or iPad and haven’t yet updated to iOS 10.3, a faster UI should be reason enough to install the update as soon as you can. iOS 10.3 is available to download in iTunes, or as an over the air (OTA) update accessing in the Settings app by navigating to General > Software Update.

