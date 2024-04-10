Here's what's different about Toyota's first new 4Runner SUV in 15 years

Toyota is aiming to switch up the game with the new 2025 4Runner.

People looking to buy the 2025 4Runner will have the option of purchasing a vehicle with a hybrid engine, Toyota announced in a release Tuesday. The newest model of the vehicle will also have options to add new "Platinum" and "Trailhunter" high-end trims.

"The new generation introduces a bold new look and adds new technology, premium materials, options, and safety," Toyota wrote in a release. "In fact, this all-new sixth generation 4Runner raises the bar in terms of go-anywhere capability and high-end refinement."

A 2025 Toyota 4Runner in Heritage Blue.

The 2025 4Runner will be built in Toyota Motor Corporation's Tahara plant in Japan and will be in the U.S. by the fall of 2024.

Toyota has been selling the 4Runner for 40 years and has sold over 3 million vehicles, Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager, said in a release.

What's new with the 2025 Toyota 4Runner?

According to Toyota, the hybrid engine available in 2025 4Runner models is a turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces up to 326 horsepower and 465 foot-pounds of torque. The standard 2.4-liter engine can produce 278 horsepower and 317 foot-pounds of torque.

The 2025 4Runner will be available in nine models: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road, TRD Off Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

What is the price of the 2025 4Runner?

Toyota has not yet released pricing for the new 2025 4Runner models, but pricing for current 4Runner models on Toyota's website range from $40,000 to over $49,000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New 2025 Toyota 4Runner: What we know about engine, price