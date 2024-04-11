Here's How Much the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Will Cost in the U.S.

The old-school 4x4 specialists at Ineos announced on Thursday that the Grenadier Quartermaster truck is now available for order in the States. Based on the Grenadier SUV, this Land Rover-inspired 4x4 will start at $86,900 excluding destination.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Grenadier, the SUV was developed to fill the gap left by the death of the classic Land Rover Defender. And while the products bear a striking resemblance to the wheelers from Coventry, Ineos designed this thing from the ground up.

The Quartermaster pickup variant is based on the same box-section ladder frame as the Grenadier, though it's been extended by a foot to accommodate a pickup bed. Americans will only have a single powertrain option, which is a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six. The engine is good for 282 hp and 332 lb-ft, and comes mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic gearbox from ZF. The Quartermaster also adopts a familiar five-link front and rear suspension with solid axles, which are supplied by Carraro. This setup helps provide the pickup with some seriously impressive off-road capability, including 10.3 inches of ground clearance and 31.5 inches of maximum wading depth. The truck’s approach, departure, and breakover angles of 36.2 degrees, 22.6 degrees, and 26.2 degrees are also mighty impressive. Every truck comes bolstered by a center locking differential, while locking front and rear differentials are also available. The four-wheel drive system is permanent and uses a two-speed transfer case.

Ineos

The Quartermaster's bed measures 61.5 inches long and 63.7 inches wide, which compares favorably to the F-150’s 5.5-foot bed, which measures 67.1 inches long and 50.6 inches wide. Ineos says that customers will be able to fit a standard pallet in the back of the truck without issue, so long as their cargo doesn’t exceed the 1675-pound payload capacity. If you need to bring more supplies with you, the truck also has a maximum towing capacity of 7716 pounds. Those figures aren’t quite on par with a standard half-ton, but do line up with mid-size pickups like the Ranger. That said, the bed provides a power take-off of 400W, which will allow you to bring power to wherever you’re wheeling takes you.

Ineos will offer the Grenadier Quartermaster in three trim levels: Quartermaster ($86,900), Trailmaster ($94,900), and Fieldmaster ($94,900). Those prices do not include destination charges, as the automaker has yet to share exactly what that figure will be. Those base prices are notably higher than the SUV variant, as the French-built rig is subject to the American Chicken Tax on foreign trucks. Using the model configurator provided here, it’s possible to spec one of these trucks well above the $100,000 mark. That’s a lot of money, but there isn’t another 4x4 quite like this one on sale today. Deliveries of the pickup models are slated to begin by the end of the year.

Ineos

