Here's the Best Black Friday Phone Deals from Each Carrier

If you're looking to pick up a smartphone during the holidays, the best time to do it may be this weekend — at least if you buy your phone directly from a wireless carrier. The Big Four carriers are prepping Black Friday deals, including offers on some of the most popular smartphones.

Before you decide to buy, though, be sure to check the fine print on any offer. Most of the carrier deals involve steep discounts on top-tier phones, but only after you agree to a two-year commitment or sign up for a specific data plan.

AT&T

While AT&T isn't offering too many deep discounts on major phones, the carrier is throwing in lots of extra goodies with some of its most popular handsets. You'll get a free $200 Visa Reward Card if you buy last year's Samsung Galaxy S6 on AT&T Next, and can score a $300 Visa card if you opt for an LG G5 on the same plan.

Prepaid phone shoppers can get a free ZTE Maven 2 by purchasing $30 of Airtime. Looking for a tablet? You can get LG's G Pad X 8.0 for free with a two-year service contract.

AT&T is also offering lots of discounts on phone cases (including some nice Otterbox models for the new iPhone 7), and is selling various refurbished prepaid phones for as low as $22.49.

T-Mobile

If an iPhone 7 tops your wish list, T-Mobile looks like the place to head to on Black Friday. The deal, which technically starts on Thanksgiving, lets you pick up an the 32GB iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus for free when you trade-in an eligible smartphone.

For the iPhone 7, you'll need to turn in a iPhone 6s or 6s Plus; Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge or Edge+, S7, S7 Edge or Note 5; or an LG V20 or G5. Only trade-ins of the Galaxy S7 Edge or LG V20 qualify you for a free iPhone 7 Plus. Older Apple, Samsung and LG phones will let you pick up the latest iPhones at a discount.

Don't leave your wallet behind. You'll still need to pay the sales tax.

There's another catch, too: You'll need to sign up for a 24-month installment plan with T-Mobile. The carrier will give you a monthly credit for that free iPhone you picked up. Leave T-Mobile before those 24 months are up, and you'll need to pay the remaining balance on the iPhone.

Not a fan of Apple's phones? T-Mobile's offering a similar trade-in deal for the Galaxy S7 and LG V20.