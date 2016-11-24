Here's the Best Black Friday Phone Deals from Each Carrier

If you're looking to pick up a smartphone during the holidays, the best time to do it may be this weekend — at least if you buy your phone directly from a wireless carrier. The Big Four carriers are prepping Black Friday deals, including offers on some of the most popular smartphones.
Before you decide to buy, though, be sure to check the fine print on any offer. Most of the carrier deals involve steep discounts on top-tier phones, but only after you agree to a two-year commitment or sign up for a specific data plan.
AT&T
While AT&T isn't offering too many deep discounts on major phones, the carrier is throwing in lots of extra goodies with some of its most popular handsets. You'll get a free $200 Visa Reward Card if you buy last year's Samsung Galaxy S6 on AT&T Next, and can score a $300 Visa card if you opt for an LG G5 on the same plan.
GET MORE: The Best Black Friday Tech Deals - Amazon, Newegg & More
Prepaid phone shoppers can get a free ZTE Maven 2 by purchasing $30 of Airtime. Looking for a tablet? You can get LG's G Pad X 8.0 for free with a two-year service contract.
AT&T is also offering lots of discounts on phone cases (including some nice Otterbox models for the new iPhone 7), and is selling various refurbished prepaid phones for as low as $22.49.
|
AT&T Black Friday Deals
|Black Friday Deals On AT&T
|See full article here
T-Mobile
If an iPhone 7 tops your wish list, T-Mobile looks like the place to head to on Black Friday. The deal, which technically starts on Thanksgiving, lets you pick up an the 32GB iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus for free when you trade-in an eligible smartphone.
For the iPhone 7, you'll need to turn in a iPhone 6s or 6s Plus; Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge or Edge+, S7, S7 Edge or Note 5; or an LG V20 or G5. Only trade-ins of the Galaxy S7 Edge or LG V20 qualify you for a free iPhone 7 Plus. Older Apple, Samsung and LG phones will let you pick up the latest iPhones at a discount.
Don't leave your wallet behind. You'll still need to pay the sales tax.
There's another catch, too: You'll need to sign up for a 24-month installment plan with T-Mobile. The carrier will give you a monthly credit for that free iPhone you picked up. Leave T-Mobile before those 24 months are up, and you'll need to pay the remaining balance on the iPhone.
Not a fan of Apple's phones? T-Mobile's offering a similar trade-in deal for the Galaxy S7 and LG V20.
|
T-Mobile Black Friday Deals
|Black Friday Deals On T-Mobile
|See full article here
Verizon
Verizon is getting into the Black Friday swing of things by offering the new Google Pixel smartphone for as little as $10 a month, amounting to a discount of more than $400 on the $649 32GB Pixel. You can also get the 128GB Pixel for $15 a month through Verizon
Be aware of the limitations. You'll need to pay full price on the Pixel of your choosing on Black Friday. Verizon will then give you a bill credit of $409.99 spread out over 24 months. In addition, you'll need to sign up for a two-year agreement with Verizon and stick with the contract over that period in order to get the credit. The credit kicks in after two to three billing cycles.
|
Verizon Black Friday Deals
|Black Friday Deals On Verizon
|See full article here
Verizon's deal is good for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It's also offering trade-in deals where you can get the Pixel or Pixel XL (or other top-tier phones from Apple, Motorola and Samsung) through Sunday.
Sprint
Sprint's best Black Friday deal has everything to do with plans.
Sprint will let you add third, fourth, and fifth lines of unlimited data at no cost. That could potentially save families a lot of money: Sprint normally charges $30 a month for each line of data beyond two lines.
As you might expect, there's a catch. You'll need to sign up for a Sprint Unlimited Freedom plan, which will cost you $100 a month ($60 for the first line and $40 for the second). The free lines only last through January 2018. After that, the $30 per line charge returns, meaning a family with five lines would see their monthly bill go up by $90. Sprint's unlimited data plan also downgrades video resolution to 480p, though that may be sufficient on smartphone-sized screens.
If you're interested in the Sprint deal, it's good through December 1, so you'll want to act fast.
|
Sprint Black Friday Deals
|Black Friday Deals On Sprint
|See full article here