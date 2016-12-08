Here's How to Get Banned From Uber

Uber today updated its community guidelines today, finally making its rules transparent. Those rules, which are published here, detail clearly what behavior can get a rider or a driver removed from the service.

Credit: Prathan Chorruangsak / Shutterstock

The majority of the rider-focused policies have to do with safety and respect for both the driver and other riders. Causing any damage to the car, including intentionally spilling food or vomiting from too much alcohol can get you booted. Additionally, you can't flirt or use sexual language with anyone else in the vehicle. Uber also bans comments and gestures that are "aggressive, sexual, discriminatory, or disrespectful."

The company also says that breaking local law, including traveling with drugs, not using seat belts and encouraging your driver to break the speed limit can also get you booted from the service.

Additionally, Uber prohibits firearms of any kind in its cars (despite state laws) and it claims to enforce a "zero tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind."

The rules for drivers are largely the same, with additional rules about maintaining a high star rating (this varies from city to city) and cancelation and acceptance rates.

In the past few months, severalUberdrivershave been in the news for charges of sexual assault, so hopefully those drivers will see punishment under the new rules. You see less about riders surprised to have been banned, but at least now the cards are on the table for what you can and can't do.

