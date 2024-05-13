Helldivers 2 dev asked players for Warbond feedback, and boy did it get some: after 21,000 votes, over 70% of recruits don't like the new gear or would prefer more patches

Helldivers 2 players have been asked to share their feelings about the latest Warbond, and with 21,000 votes cast, it's not proving particularly popular.

Earlier today, Helldivers 2 community manager Baskinator shared a poll in the game's official Discord channel. That poll asked players "What do you think of Polar Patriots so far?" The icy-themed Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond, which released earlier this month, has already been the subject of some discussion after it released in the shadow of the Helldivers 2 PSN controversy - Arrowhead's CEO asked the community whether it was appropriate to launch the new premium content, but a community vote did result in its scheduled release.

It seems, however, that Polar Patriots hasn't been too well-received. At the time of writing, more than 21,000 Discord members have cast their votes, with only 3% of them saying they're impressed by the Warbond. 9% say they'd like "more stuff" in each drop, while 14% think what's on offer doesn't really fit the theme, but more than a quarter of respondents say they'd like more balance patches and fewer Warbond drops, reiterating requests made by the community back in April.

Dwarfing all of those positive or middling responses, however, is the near-total majority of the community that says they "don't like" Polar Patriots. 47% of players - more than 8,000 individuals - hit back against the latest Warbond. While this is only the broadest type of negative feedback, and it's also worth remembering that the Discord server is only one slice of the Helldivers 2 community, that's still a substantial response.

While it's tricky to get a sense of the issues with the Warbond from that Discord poll alone, the major issue according to the Helldivers subreddit is that the weapons it contains don't really cut the mustard. Combine that with a fear that any weapons you spend money on might be nerfed in future, and this latest drop becomes a hard sell.

On a different horizon, however, Helldivers 2's CEO is teasing the arrival of a new faction.