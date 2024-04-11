Heat pump owners host visitor days in scramble to increase demand

Heat pump owners are to host visitor days at their homes for prospective buyers as Britain races to boost demand for the technology in an attempt to hit net zero targets.

Homeowners can invite curious neighbours round so they can see the pumps in action using a website launched by the charity Nesta, in a move likely to recall 1960s Tupperware parties when the brand’s supporters showed off its products to their friends.

Heat pumps, a low carbon alternative to gas boilers, are meant to be at the heart of Britain’s switch away from fossil fuels.

However, take-up has been far lower than needed, with only 250,000 of the devices installed in UK homes a year against a target of 600,000 installations a year by 2028.

Nesta, which said that most families have never even seen one of the generators, has already recruited around 150 homeowners to host heat pump parties and answer questions from would-be owners.

Katy King, Nesta’s director of sustainable future, said: “Many homeowners are keen to make green improvements but don’t get the opportunity to see how low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps, work in action.

“Our new service makes it easier for prospective heat pump owners to visit a heat pump near them and ask an actual heat pump user any questions they might have.

“We hope that if more people can see heat pumps in real-life settings, then more people will have confidence that a heat pump is the right fit to heat their home.”

The scheme was called a “fantastic service” by Lord Callanan, the Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, who has backed the initiative.

He said that applications to the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme had risen by 75pc from last year. Households currently receive a £7,500 government grant if they choose to make the switch.

Nesta’s research showed that 81pc of people who have a heat pump installed were “satisfied or more satisfied” with the switch from a gas boiler.

A website, visitaheatpump.com, has been launched by the charity for interested families who can book a slot to view the technology in their area.

Nesta, formerly known as the National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts, was set up by as a New Labour quango in 1998 before being turned into a charity in 2010.

