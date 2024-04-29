Harmony Public Schools earn Texas CyberStar certification

Apr. 28—The Texas Department of Information Resources has awarded Harmony Public Schools the Texas CyberStar certificate for the school system's ongoing commitment to robust data protection and information security practices.

The Texas CyberStar Certificate awards the implementation of essential safeguards and protocols to protect systems and student data from potential cyber threats. This involved risk assessments, incident response planning, employee training and several collaborative task completions by the Information Security and IT teams, a news release said.

This certification underscores Harmony's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity.