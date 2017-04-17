Watch what happens when you put a drone though 1 million-volt lightning machine

Subscribe on YouTube

What happens when you cross a drone with a lightning bolt? In an experiment that would probably make Benjamin Franklin both proud and a bit jealous, the University of Manchester’s High Voltage Laboratory and YouTuber Tom Scott decided to experiment with electricity and a DJI Phantom 3 drone. Not only did the drone instantly fall out of the sky, but a second attempt to direct the strike with a lightning rod actually made the quadcopter worse off.

The experiment uses the University of Manchester’s High Voltage Lab with a 2 MV impulse generator to conjure up a lightning strike on demand. University staff VDr. Vidyadhar Peesapati and Dr. Richard Gardner set up the lab to create a lightning strike rated at more than 1 million volts of electricity.

For the first experiment, the drone was tethered to keep it in place but otherwise flew like the Phantom would be used under normal conditions. Lightning strikes and the drone instantly drops from the sky. There is no visible damage to the exterior but the team said that all of the internal electronics were fried since the electricity took the path of least resistance. In slow motion, you can watch the lightning enter one end of the drone and shoot out of the bottom.

But what if the drones was a bit more protected, perhaps with a lightning rod to divert the brunt of the damage away from the quadcopter? The team rigged a second drone with a piece of conductive copper tape as a sort of makeshift lightning rod, becoming one of the tallest points on the drone.

They reset the lightning machine, zapped the new drone — and the propellers blew completely off. While the first experiment only damaged the drone on the inside, instead of taking to the copper tape, the lightning favored the propellers. The group said the sheer force of the strike took the propellers off before taking a path through the drone’s internal circuits, leaving the second “protected” version worse for wear.

While the experiment is incredible to watch, it also carries scientific significance. The group says that similar research has led to changes in piloted airplane design but little has been done to see how the unmanned aerial vehicles fare in a lighting storm. Small drones typically don’t fly in storms because the wind seriously drains the already short battery life, but as waterproof variations begin popping up, drone flight becomes less of a fair weather activity.

The team’s recommendation? Keep drones grounded during lightning storms if you don’t want a few thousand dollars worth of equipment to go up in one zap.