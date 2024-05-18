SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

Gene Saladna
Update:

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday evening.

Previous story:

Another rocket is set to light up the Central Florida horizon Friday night.

SpaceX is planning to launch 23 more Starlink satellites.

The company will use its Falcon 9 rocket to send those satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink provides internet access to various locations worldwide.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:32 p.m.

