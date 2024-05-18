SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

Update:

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday evening.

Falcon going to orbit as seen from ocean pic.twitter.com/Dclhju24ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2024

Previous story:

Another rocket is set to light up the Central Florida horizon Friday night.

SpaceX is planning to launch 23 more Starlink satellites.

The company will use its Falcon 9 rocket to send those satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Targeting Friday, May 17 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 16, 2024

Starlink provides internet access to various locations worldwide.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:32 p.m.

