SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral
Update:
SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday evening.
Falcon going to orbit as seen from ocean pic.twitter.com/Dclhju24ya
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2024
Previous story:
Another rocket is set to light up the Central Florida horizon Friday night.
SpaceX is planning to launch 23 more Starlink satellites.
The company will use its Falcon 9 rocket to send those satellites into low-Earth orbit.
Targeting Friday, May 17 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 16, 2024
Starlink provides internet access to various locations worldwide.
The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:32 p.m.
