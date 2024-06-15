Hangar at Salina Airport using innovative technology for new fire suppression system

New and innovative firefighting technology is coming to a hangar at the Salina Regional Airport thanks in part to a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Hangar 626 has just had a clean agent fire suppression system installed by SEVO Industrial Fire Protection. The hangar will house a division of 1Vision Aviation that's under contract by Garmin to repair and upgrade electronic equipment, known as avionics, onto a variety planes.

Pieter Miller, deputy executive director for the Salina Airport Authority, said the fire suppression system is a big win for the airport, as it looks to move forward with new and technologies.

"(There) are only two other hangars in the U.S. with clean-agent fire control systems," Miller said. "Hangar 626 at the Salina Regional Airport is the first system to go live."

A team from SEVO Industrial Fire Protection works with employees from the Salina Airport Authority to familiarize them with the clean agent fire suppression system installed in hangar 626. This is the first use of this type of system to go live in a hangar in the U.S.

What is a clean-agent suppression system? Why is it important?

Miller said this new technology replaces what the aviation industry has been using in terms of fire suppression for decades.

"Traditional fire suppression systems are either going to be water, high-expansion foam or low-expansion foam," Miller said. "Clean-agent is a chemical makeup, FK-5-1-12, that floods the hangar."

This chemical is non-conductive and non-corrosive and is also used in places like server facilities, so it's suited for use in spaces where high value products like airplanes and its avionics might be.

"When a foam system goes off in a hangar, it totals the aircraft, so you basically have to junk the aircraft," Miller said. "Whether it's a big fire or little fire, the aircraft in now out of service."

He said because of the nature of this chemical, that same aircraft won't be completely lost in the same scenario. That also goes for any other equipment in the hangar.

"People have their tools, their electronics and all the different pieces and parts that are part of a (maintenance, repair and overhaul) hangar," Miller said. "It protects all that stuff."

Having a system like this at the airport makes it more attractive for businesses like Garmin to use Salina as a place to operate.

"When Garmin came out and toured the hangar, I told them about the clean agent suppression system and said it was the best thing they heard," Miller said. "It was one of the deals that got Garmin here."

Moving forward, he said the airport will now spec out this clean agent suppression for future hangar projects as well.

SEVO Industrial Fire Protection and Salina Airport Authority employees look at large tanks that will contain the chemical FK-5-1-12 in Hangar 626. The tanks are part of a clean agent fire suppression system installed in the hangar.

How expensive is this system? How is Salina Regional Airport paying?

Because this is a relatively new technology for the aviation industry, it does come with a hefty price tag compared to the traditional foam system that the airport authority originally looked at installing.

"The original foam system that was spec'd out was about $540,000," Miller said. "A clean agent system, scaled up the size of a hangar, is about $1.4 million."

Since the airport authority had already budgeted for the original system, they sought out other funding to make up the difference.

After applying for a Innovative Technology Program grant the Kansas Department of Transportation, the airport was awarded the $900,000 it needed to move forward with this system.

Miller said the key word for him for this grant was "innovative," and the Salina Regional Airport is taking these innovative steps to move the facility forward.

"In order to remain relevant, you need to be where the advances are," he said. "It's about trying to look three, five, 10 and 20 years ahead in the aviation sector and making sure that you have projects, ideas and people in place to support that."

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina Airport installs innovative fire suppression system in hangar