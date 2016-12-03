A Guide To Wearable Tech Gifts For 2016

Wearables make for a great holiday gift, whether it’s a fitness tracker for a serial marathon runner or a set of headphones for those who are musically inclined.

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s best to snag (or pre-order) some of these wearable devices before they sell out for the season. Wearable remain a hot gift idea and it can be a task to find the right ones.

1. POMO Waffle Smartwatch: Now, kids can get in on the wearable device action. This smartwatch and tracker for kids by POMO can allow youngsters more freedom and independence. Parents can set alerts to let their kids know when it’s time to play, work on homework or go to bed. It’s also a tracker that allows kids to send alerts to their parents with an “SOS” if something happens. A voice connection can be established between the two parties if necessary. It’s now available on Kickstarter, and although models won’t ship until March 2017, these smartwatches could very well sell out soon. Pre-order one for a friend or family member with children. Prices range from $99 to $129 for a pack with multiple bands.

2. Vixole Sneakers: The Vixole sneakers have been garnering attention on fashion and tech websites and footwear blogs for some time—so this is a gift you’ll also want to pre-order in order to snag a pair when they ship in June. The ultra-cool kicks come in both men’s and women’s sizes and feature an LED or OLED screen that wraps around the back of the shoes’ heels. Images and videos can be uploaded, which display across the screens to create a cool, futuristic, customizable sneaker. Prices for the Vixole sneakers range from $195 to $300.

3. Apple Watch Nike+: This new, sport-driven take on the Apple watch was met with rave reviews when it launched this fall. The watch comes outfitted with a comfortable, stylish wristband and is water resistant for up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch Nike+ is currently available for $369.

4. Cabelet Bracelet: Kyte and Key’s Cabelet bracelet is the ideal gift for the boyfriend or brother who seems to always forget a charger for his iPhone. The braided, leather cord is both a handsome bracelet and snaps open to reveal a portable iPhone charge-and-sync cable. The Cabelet bracelets are available in a variety of styles and colors and retail between $99 and $149.

5. Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: If you know of someone who has recently received their new iPhone 7 or 7 Plus handset, a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones could be an excellent gift. The Powerbeats3 earphones are specially designed for workouts and are water (and sweat) proof. The durable Powerbeats3 allow a battery life of up to 12 hours and an optimized design that is comfortable and fashionable. Snag a pair for $199.95.

6. Fitbit Charge 2: Fitbit leads the way when it comes to outstanding fitness trackers. Fitness never seemed so smart, thanks to the Fitbit Charge 2, which measures heart rate and even guides the wearer through a variety of breathing exercises. The charge 2 models now retail for $149.99.

7. Parrot Zik 3 Headphones: For those who are not a fan of the wireless in-ear headphones, a pair of colorful over-ear-phones is the answer. Parrot partnered with designer Philippe Starck to launch these chic collaboration headphones. The Zik 3 headphones might be on the pricier side (a pair retails for $399.99), but they offer enough features to perhaps justify the hefty price. No matter the background noise, these smart headphones adjust to the outside noise of any environment the wearer might be in. Music will immediately cease playing when the headphones are taken off thanks to a proximity detector and every charge will last up to 18 hours.

8. Oculus Rift: VR Headsets might very well be the hottest new tech wearable of 2016, now that virtual reality games and apps have hit the market. The Oculus Rift VR headsets retail for $599 and are also now compatible with special PC systems and components that have been optimized for Rift.

