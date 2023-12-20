Guernsey schools to have extra inset day in 2024

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the code would align with a priority to promote equity, safety and inclusivity by removing barriers to learning

All Guernsey States schools will have an extra inset day in 2024 so staff can be trained in "two key areas".

Some of the day would be about the new Code of Practice for Learners with Additional Needs that was due to be introduced next year, officials said.

Staff will also be trained on new IT systems as part of the Digital Roadmap improvement project in schools.

The inset day on 4 September means the autumn term will start a day later on Thursday 5 September 2024.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture said it had agreed the additional inset day because "the training is essential".

Committee President Andrea Dudley-Owen said: "The new code of practice is a very positive step for education in Guernsey and Alderney."

'Long-standing challenges'

She said: "The committee is very pleased to see the development of the code of practice progressing and it is important that staff receive full training on the new practices.

"These mark a shift in the approach to supporting students with additional and special educational needs, which is no small task, and requires good advance planning to ensure it happens in time for the next academic year.

"Equally, the new Digital Roadmap's rollout will help with long-standing challenges with legacy IT in schools."

Deputy Dudley-Owen said: "We are always conscious that additional inset days can provide challenges for parents and carers.

"However, I am hopeful that the community will both welcome the nine months' notice we are providing and understand that these two positive steps for our schools and settings are worth the additional day."

The code is due to be published once it has been formally agreed by the committee.

