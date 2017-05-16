Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Almost two-thirds of headphone users listen to music or other forms of audio while they exercise, according to research firm NDP. If you're among that group, it's important to choose a model that's sweat-resistant, lightweight, and able to stay in place when you exercise. The great workout headphones here tick all of those boxes.

Most feature Bluetooth technology, although we don't consider that a requirement for exercise. Still, it's useful because it allows you to connect wirelessly to a smartphone from up to 30 feet away—and that means you can go for a run without having wires flapping against your neck.

If you can, try on these workout headphones in the store to make sure they're comfortable and secure.

Scosche SportClip 3

These Scosche SportClip 3 headphones are billed as splashproof and dustproof; in our testing, they provided very good sound quality. A set of earhooks helps them stay securely in place even when you're bobbing and weaving through a kickboxing workout. It's a small detail, but we also like the carrying bag, which keeps the wires from getting tangled up in your backpack or purse.



SOL Republic Shadow Wireless

The contoured collar on these $100 headphones not only keeps them from moving around on your neck but also conveniently houses the controls and wireless electronics. The headphones have an integrated microphone and built-in volume, music player function, and call connect/disconnect controls. What's more, the Sol Republic Shadow delivers very good sound quality, which could inspire you to climb those museum steps just like Rocky Balboa!



Jabra Sport Coach Wireless

