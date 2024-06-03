Grasso Tech senior joins sisters in bright future in engineering

Jun. 2—Editor's note: The Day publishes an annual series of stories spotlighting outstanding seniors graduating from the region's 16 public and private high schools.

Groton ― When Ella T. Grasso Technical High School senior Benyris Acevedo was younger, she remembers being inspired seeing her two older sisters working on drafting.

Acevedo, who enjoys math, liked the idea of using her creativity to make things and help others.

Now, Acevedo will be the third person in her family to graduate from Ella. T. Grasso Technical High School's Mechanical Design and Engineering Technology program and enter the engineering field.

Acevedo's sisters, Tanairi Acevedo-Ramos, 24, a structural designer and Tamara Acevedo-Ramos, 22, a mechanical designer, both work at Electric Boat.

Acevedo plans to study mechanical engineering at Connecticut State Community College Three Rivers and also wants to be a designer at Electric Boat.

She said that while it can be a little difficult and nerve-wracking at first to be in a male-dominated field, her sisters gave her the confidence that she can succeed.

"It gave me confidence to know that if they were able to do it, I could do it, because they were always my role models," Acevedo said, "so being able to see them succeed really helped me push myself and have the confidence to know I could succeed too."

Acevedo, a Waterford resident, who is in the top 10 of her senior class, hopes to show girls that they too can achieve anything they put their mind to.

To prepare for her career, Acevedo has been interning at Groton Utilities for the past two years, where she also is considering possibly working in the future.

Groton Utilities Manager of Communications and Community Outreach Daniel Bouges said Groton Utilities is proud to have Acevedo work with the utility and she's been an excellent intern.

In the future, Acevedo also hopes to design housing to help the many people in need of a place to live.

Acevedo said her mother inspired her to help other people. Ever since Acevedo was young, she and her sisters watched their mother bring food and distribute it to people at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.

Acevedo, who won a Good Citizenship Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution, said she helps people by being there for them.

"If someone ever has a problem, they can always trust me, and I'll try my best to help them," she said, "and if I see someone who's struggling I always try to go talk to them and see if there's anything I can do."

At her high school, she is a member of Students for Recovery, a club focused on spreading awareness about addiction and mental health, and Interact, a community-service based club. She is secretary for the National Honors Society, a student mentor, volunteers at the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Center and helps out at her church.

She is also part of Higher Edge, an organization that helps students with college and scholarship applications.

Acevedo said she envisions herself staying in the area, but if not, she probably would like to spend time with family in Puerto Rico, where her father's side of the family lives.

Whenever her family goes to Puerto Rico, they visit historic and cultural places, and she sees and learns more about her culture.

Acevedo's parents, Benjamin Acevedo and Margarita Ramos, said they are proud of their daughter and all her achievements.

"Growing up Benyris always wanted to be like her sisters and view them as her role models," they said. "Through her hard work and many challenges she was able to get to where she is now."

Her sisters, Tanairi Acevedo-Ramos and Tamara Acevedo-Ramos, said they are proud of her. They said that even though she is the third Acevedo sister, she was still able to accomplish things for herself that they were not able to, like getting this opportunity of her high school selecting her for the Senior Profile.

"Benyris is kind and generous as well as being an excellent student and role model," said Patrice Granatosky, a social studies instructor who organizes the Interact Club. "Whatever she is working on, she always does her best. I love hearing of her accomplishments and am very excited for her to start the next chapter in her life. But we will miss her gentle smile and gracious spirit."

Thomas Allen, Mechanical Design and Engineering Technology department head, said Acevedo has taken advantage of a great opportunity to learn a profession and has done very well at it.

"She has a very bright future, much like her two sisters, in the world of engineering and design," he said.

