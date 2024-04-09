Grant to boost Lakewood career technical education, STEM learning

Patti Pickering, Lakewood's Director of Teaching and Learning, is congratulated by Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted after receiving a CTE (Career Technical Education) grant from the Ohio Department of Education.

HEBRON ― Lakewood Local Schools will be able to upgrade its Career Technical Education (CTE) equipment and curriculum, thanks to over a half-million dollar grant received recently from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Development.

The district was one of 56 statewide, out of the 174 which applied, to be awarded the money. Lakewood received $530,916 and those chosen received grants totaling more than $67.7 million to help them purchase up to date equipment, to better prepare students to be career-ready upon graduation and meet the workforce needs of their community

Dee Martindale, Lakewood STEM coordinator, said the district will put the money to great use. It will enable teacher training, purchase of technical equipment in the high school Innovation Center and middle school Industrial Technology rooms, furniture and computers.

"There will be another round of funding for other schools in the near future," she said. "We will use the funds to improve our Engineering pathway at Lakewood High School, with a focus on Advanced Manufacturing. This will include a new curriculum from Amatrol (Industry Fundamentals 4.0) and all the training equipment. At the middle school we will be adding 13 career modules focused on various STEM fields."

Dee Martindale, Lakewood STEM coordinator, shows the district on a map after it received a CTE (Career Technical Education) grant from the Ohio Department of Education.

Students will be able to explore each area to see where their interests lie and what they may like to pursue in high school. Schools will be able to establish or expand CTE programs, with priority for programs that support careers on Ohio’s Top Jobs List and establish or expand credentialing programs from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation Innovative Workforce Incentive Program list.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted presented the grant to Patti Pickering, Lakewood's director of teaching and learning.

Lakewood currently offers courses in engineering design, robotics, and manufacturing operations. Through the grant, it will be expanding the existing engineering and science technologies program with an increased focus on advanced manufacturing by adjusting the curriculum to offer a 12-point credential and a fourth course.

In order to better prepare students for the workforce needs in the region, Amatrol’s Industry Fundamentals 4.0 program (I4F), also known as smart manufacturing, will be integrated into the pathway to teach basic manufacturing skills and build industrial competencies in areas such as PLC troubleshooting, mechatronics, data analytics, robot operations and programming.

With the addition of the I4F curriculum, Lakewood will add a fourth course in the pathway, computer integrated manufacturing. This program expansion would allow them to offer the MSSC Certified Production Technician (CPT) Plus Skill Boss 12-point industry recognized credential. Amatrol’s program comes with an interactive multimedia curriculum along with virtual and hands-on industrial training.

The I4F program ensures that students with no background in manufacturing can begin with the basics like industrial safety, hand tool skills, etc. and build to industrial competencies in areas like PLC troubleshooting, mechatronics, and data analytics, as well as learning to program and operate a FANUC robot.

As part of the program expansion, Lakewood will also implement College and Career Ready Labs at the middle school to expose students to the courses they can take in high school and generate more interest in the CTE Engineering and Technologies program, thus creating an aligned 7th-12th grade pathway.

Over their middle school career, students will receive training in each career ready module to help them discover their passions, learn more about the work force and cultivate real-world skills. These career focused labs will also help students learn more about the course work they can pursue at the high school level and help recruit students for the CTE program.

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

X: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lakewood one of 56 Ohio districts receiving grant for new equipment