Grand Valley steps into the future with new College of Computing

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University has named a dean for its newest college, effective this summer.

Provost Fatma Mili announced Monday, May 6, that Marouane Kessentini has been appointed dean of the new College of Computing, effective July 6.

“Kessentini brings expertise, experience and a track record of successful transformational leadership in every position he (has) held,” Mili wrote in a release. “He will be a key player in giving shape to the new College of Computing, the Blue Dot, and the Digital Literacy Initiative.”

Kessentini is currently the Winegarden Professor and Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at the College of Innovation and Technology at the University of Michigan-Flint.

Marouane Kessentini has been appointed dean of Grand Valley State's new College of Computing.

He’s also the director of the National Science Foundation Industry-University Cooperative Research Center on Pervasive AI in Michigan, director of the National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates Site on Digital Accessibility, and an executive board member of the Rackham Graduate School — among other titles.

Kessentini holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tunis and a doctoral degree in computer science from the University of Montreal.

In November, GVSU’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to “elevate and expand” the School of Computing into the College of Computing, which is yet to be officially named, GVSU said. The move is meant to help GVSU reach a goal of delivering “three times as many graduates” in high-tech fields over the next decade.

In a press release, Kessentini called creating the new College of Computing a “transformative action” by GVSU.

“With the growth of computing, artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity and beyond, it’s very inspiring to see the commitment of the university to create a new college that hopefully (will) become a bridge for every single field at GVSU to democratize computing,” he wrote.

“We are very committed that all of our curriculum and programs are built in a close and authentic partnership with industry partners based on their needs in artificial intelligence, human-centered design, software engineering, digital transformation and cybersecurity."

The College of Computing will be part of GVSU’s Blue Dot Initiative, a technology and science hub on the Pew Campus in Grand Rapids. It’s intended to “transform the way the university applies data science, artificial intelligence and computer technology” to create more student opportunities.

The Blue Dot Initiative received a $30 million boost in December when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a supplemental funding bill at GVSU. In March, the project received a federal grant of $2.5 million.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Grand Valley steps into the future with new College of Computing