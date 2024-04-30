Grand Forks-based Ideal Aerosmith joins North Dakota unmanned systems interest group

Apr. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks-based manufacturer of motion-testing hardware and software is the latest member of North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council.

The unmanned air systems interest group announced Ideal Aerosmith as its latest member in a press release.

"This partnership underscores Ideal Aerosmith's commitment to advancing the UAS industry and its dedication to the growth and innovation of North Dakota's UAS ecosystem," the release read.

The North Dakota UAS Council is a Grand Forks-based interest group "focused on promoting the growth and development of the UAS industry in North Dakota." Among its recently-announced members is national defense contractor General Atomics Aeronautical, a subsidiary of General Atomics.

Ideal Aerosmith produces a range of motion-testing equipment for flight technology like gyroscopes and air pressure sensors.

A statement attributed to Ideal Aerosmith's chief growth and technology officer, Jim Richtsmeier, said the company has more than $10 million in contracts related to unmanned systems.

"Joining the North Dakota UAS Council presents an exciting opportunity for Ideal Aerosmith to collaborate with industry leaders and contribute to the development of cutting-edge UAS technologies," Richtsmeier said in the statement. "... We are eager to share our knowledge and expertise in both engineering and manufacturing to help shape the future of the UAS industry in North Dakota and beyond."