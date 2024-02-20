Grab the earbuds 7,700+ fans love for only $14 — that's 80% off

Listen up: We live in a golden age of earbuds. There are models of all sizes, shapes, colors, and capabilities out there. It's easy to lazily adopt a "Well, the most expensive ones must be the best ones" attitude. Don't do that, because every once in a while, along comes a pair like these Zuity earbuds that offers primo performance at a bargain-basement price.

Why is it a good deal?

These Ziuty Wireless Earbuds not only feel comfortable but boast special features such as fast charging and easy pairing. Plus, Amazon has slashed the sale price to an unbelievable $14 with the on-page coupon, making these earbuds 80% off — the lowest price we've ever seen.

Why do I need this?

A key feature of these earbuds is the real-time battery readout on the front of the case. It's just so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge remains. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case; the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud.

Beyond the LED display, these earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Ziuty might call it "half in-ear mode," but make no mistake: It's absolutely transparency mode. You'll be able to hear your tunes, but not at such a volume that it drowns out important sounds from your surroundings.

These Ziuty earbuds deliver excellent sound quality at a budget-friendly price. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 7,700 five-star reviewers are impressed with the value and quality of these buds compared with more expensive pairs. "The bass on these is amazing!" raved one. "You seriously feel like you're in a movie theater. These are the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned [and] they are worth every penny."

"These are every bit as good as the 'high-end' pair I paid over $100 more for," echoed this fan. "Sometimes it pays not to buy the first products put out by the big-name brands and wait a little bit longer to find something just as good for way less. From high frequencies to low bass frequencies, these things rock! ... I'm probably going to buy a pair for my car and a pair for my boat, just for convenience."

This former Apple-phile wrote, "After losing my AirPods, I decided to go with the cheaper versions. These have probably four times the battery life of Apple and you won't notice any quality difference. The only drawback is it is not as intuitive with your iPhone, but it's an easy [workaround], just slightly annoying. I'll take the literally minuscule annoyance to save 80 bucks."

"I will never go back to AirPods," another convert said. "Not only are these more comfortable, the battery life is so long and I love the sleek black look. I also love how you can tell how charged they are on the case. I've found my boyfriend reaching for my headphones over his AirPods ('because they fit so much more comfortably') so I may be purchasing another pair for him soon in the future."

One quibble: These buds claim to have 50 hours of battery life, but that's only if you alternate between earbuds. The case can recharge the battery five times, and each earbud contains five hours on its own, so you can expect a maximum of about 30 hours of playback if you're listening with both earbuds.

"I love that it has a screen to show how much battery life remains," said another listener. "On one charge, the battery lasted me all week, listening a few hours a day. The headphones are very comfortable and stay in your ear during activities without worry of them falling out and getting lost. The noise canceling is great; even at mid to low volumes, it still does a wonderful job of staying clear and blocking out any outside noise."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

