Grab a 4-pack of Apple AirTags while they’re on sale

If you’re one of those people who always keep misplacing their stuff, then you may want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Apple AirTag. Four of the Bluetooth trackers, which will make sure that you never lose anything again, are available for just $80, following a $19 discount on the bundle’s original price of $99. There’s no telling how long this lowered price will last, so if you think you’ll find some use for these tracking devices, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is highlighted in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers as the top choice if you’re invested in the iOS ecosystem. In addition to a quick and easy one-tap setup to link the tracking device to your iPhone or iPad, the Apple AirTag uses Apple’s Find My network to keep track of your things. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology will lead you to your Apple AirTag, with the help of the millions of devices in the Find My network that will work together to locate your missing item when you activate Lost Mode.

With its IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, the Apple AirTag won’t easily be damaged by the elements, but if you just lost your remote within your living room, for example, you can have it play a sound to make it easier to find. It’s not rechargeable, but the Apple AirTag battery is easily replaceable — you won’t have to do that often, as it will last for more than a year before it needs a new one.

The Apple AirTag will surely prove to be a very helpful device for you and your family, and you can get four of these Bluetooth trackers for only $80 from Walmart. The $19 discount on the bundle’s sticker price of $99 may disappear at any moment though, so if you think you’ll greatly benefit from attaching the Apple AirTag to certain items, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction for this four-pack immediately, as it would be a shame to let the savings slip through your fingers.

