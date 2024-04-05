Gov. Polis celebrates launch of EV tax credit

In 2021, Sysco became the first US foodservice distributor to set a science-based climate goal to reduce our emissions by 27.5% by 2030. One component of our climate goal is electrifying a portion of our fleet, and our partnership with the State of Colorado is key to helping us acheive this. Deploying EVs is not only great for the environment but for our customers, the local community and our delivery partners as well. We are excited to join the Governor and members of the Colorado General Assembly to celebrate the arrival of 10 electric semi-trucks at Sysco Denver. Sysco is proud to be the first to adopt an electric heavy-duty fleet at this scale, and we are grateful for the partnership with the State of Colorado which helped make this initiative possible.

Neil Russell, Sysco Chief Administration Officer