Gov. Polis celebrates launch of EV tax credit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Governor Polis celebrated the launch of a new electric vehicle tax credit this week.
The tax credit comes as a result of HB23-1272. The bill created and expanded electric vehicle tax credits, promoting light-duty trucks,
Sysco is launching their first fleet of electric trucks in Colorado as a result of the bill.
Not only are we saving people money and reducing pollution, but by continuing to invest in clean energy we are also investing in future generations. These tax credits are another example of Colorado’s leadership in this area, and we are glad to see companies like Sysco leading for a clean energy future.
Governor Jared Polis
With transportation being Colorado’s number one source of greenhouse gas emissions, continuing to find ways to spur electric vehicle adoption is a top priority. We are grateful to Sysco as a partner who recognizes the imporatnce of this goal and is embracing it with their new electric fleet of trucks.
Will Toor, Colorado Energy Office Executive Director
In 2021, Sysco became the first US foodservice distributor to set a science-based climate goal to reduce our emissions by 27.5% by 2030. One component of our climate goal is electrifying a portion of our fleet, and our partnership with the State of Colorado is key to helping us acheive this. Deploying EVs is not only great for the environment but for our customers, the local community and our delivery partners as well. We are excited to join the Governor and members of the Colorado General Assembly to celebrate the arrival of 10 electric semi-trucks at Sysco Denver. Sysco is proud to be the first to adopt an electric heavy-duty fleet at this scale, and we are grateful for the partnership with the State of Colorado which helped make this initiative possible.
Neil Russell, Sysco Chief Administration Officer
