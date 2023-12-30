Your GOTY Picks, Favorite Holiday Gaming Gifts And More Of This Week's Opinions

As we round out 2023, we asked you to chime in with your own Game of the Year picks, as well as your own memories of wonderful gaming gifts from holiday seasons past. We also give you the lowdown on a PS5 controller that promises never to raise the spectre of drift. Venture forth for this and more, and we’ll see you in the new year.

Link looks down from a Sky Island.

We’re just a few short days away from the ball dropping and ushering in a new year. Kotaku put out our own Game of the Year list, but last week we also asked you, the Kotaku readers, about your favorite games from the year of our lord 2023. While there were a few obvious frontrunners, folks did come through with some lesser-known picks. I’m proud of you. Let’s see what games stuck with y’all this year. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

A Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller sits next to its accessories.

The design of the video game controller as we’ve known it has largely remained the same for the last 20 years: a d-pad, two analog sticks, four face buttons, and four shoulder buttons. It persists from the first PlayStation’s DualShock, all the way through to the modern PS5’s DualSense, as well as various Xbox and Nintendo controllers. - Claire Jackson Read More

El Paso, Elsewhere is worth checking out if only to shoot some biblically accurate angels.

