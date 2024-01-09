I got the $600 Dyson hair dryer that TikTok loves — and it seriously leveled up how I style my curly hair

I was hesitant to spend $600 on the Dyson Airwrap, but I got it as a gift for Christmas.

I've been using it for two weeks now on my curly hair, and it's saved me so much time.

It's a big price tag, but I believe it's worth it if you style your hair as much as I do.

I finally caved and got the Dyson Airwrap hair dryer last month.

As a person who has more coils than curls on their head, I'm willing to try anything to save some time on styling my hair while keeping it healthy.

But, I was hesitant to spend $600 on a hair tool without full certainty I'd be getting my money's worth. Until my TikTok For You page became flooded with review videos.

After seeing a handful of creators who look like me have positive first impressions, I was convinced. The Airwrap shot to the top of my Christmas list.

I settled on the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Diffuse dryer, which is specifically labeled for coily and curly hair on the website.

The Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Diffuse dryer comes with diffuser and detangling come attachments. Jordan Hart/Business Insider

Unlike the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long, which is completely sold out on the official site, the model I bought comes with comb and diffuser attachments — both are essential to styling curly hair.

It came with six hair-styling attachments and a brush attachment for cleaning the filter at the bottom. The body of the styler has buttons to control airflow speed, temperature, and a cold-shot button to set styles.

My favorite attachments

I'm less than a month into owning an Airwrap, and it has been a lifesaver when it comes to blow-drying my hair. The brush and comb attachments have been my favorites so far because they've helped my hair detangle faster.

The brush and comb attachments made detangling my hair a breeze. Jordan Hart/Business Insider

Dyson says it uses jet engine technology to style and dry without any heat damage, and I haven't seen any noticeable signs of damage yet. But, my hair has stayed stretched for much longer thanks to how thorough the Airwrap allows me to be.

Unfortunately, the barrel brush is too big for my hair length, so it does more fluffing than curling or styling. For another $40 I can get a smaller barrel that's more suitable for my current length.

I'll have to spend more money if I want a barrel brush capable of styling my short hair. Dyson

It's a keeper

I don't consider myself wealthy, so I probably won't go around collecting $600 hair-care gadgets. But, the Airwrap is a tool I plan to hold onto for years to come.

Since adding it to my hair routine, I've noticed my styles last longer and I don't have to use nearly as much heat to achieve the look I want.

When I find something that works for my hair, I stick to it. Some might see it as an overpriced hair dryer, but I see it as an investment in my daily look.

