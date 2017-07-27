Google Wifi is becoming everyone’s favorite mesh system, and it’s discounted on Amazon

At its typical selling price of $300, the Google Wifi System is far less expensive than many top rival mesh wireless solutions, such as the Netgear Orbi system and the Linksys Velop. It offers comparable coverage and performance, and yet it’s between $50 and $100 cheaper than these rival systems. At least, it was between $50 and $100 cheaper — right now it’s on sale on Amazon, which means you’ll save even more money on the Google Wifi 3-pack.

Here are some key details from Amazon’s product page:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices

A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices

Google Wifi system (set of 3) - Router replacement for whole home coverage: $268.03

