Google Replacing Captcha Checks With New Feature

In this day and age, it’s not uncommon for humans to get asked to prove that they are indeed humans. On the internet, people frequently stumble upon Captchas that help in verifying that they are not at all robots. While the feature is quite useful, it could also be very irritating for most people.

Google, having the number one Captcha service called reCAPTCHA, understands the pain and annoyance of its users, so it is working on a more advanced version of its service that will not be literally visible to its users. In a recent blog post, the Mountain View giant shared that is developing invisible Captchas for all.

According to Ars Technica, Google actually has no plans of removing its Captcha checks yet, but it is working on a replacement that will invisibly run in the background. This new version will not mostly rely on puzzles and check box, but will instead analyze how a user interacts with a website to know if it’s a human or a bot.

While Google did not give out specific details about the invisible Captcha on what processes are involved for it to work, it did mention that the new system uses “a combination of machine learning and advanced risk analysis that adapts to new and emerging threats.”

A Captcha (short for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) is usually deployed by Google when it notices unusual activity on the user’s end. Google’s reCAPTCHA targets whoever is doing this suspicious activity. Some of the challenges the system presents include the identification of certain photographed objects from a gallery, the typing of the numbers from road sign photos and the simplest one is ticking a check box, as per the BBC.

What Google is working on may not replace the aforesaid challenges, but they will be minimized to a greater extent. For genuine users, the reCAPTCHA system would simply rely on their user activity to determine they are human or not. Should the system notice continuous questionable activity, it will resort to launching any of the challenging Captcha verification methods.

