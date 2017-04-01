Google Releases Android Wear 2.0 Despite Announcing Delay

Just a day after announcing that it is delaying the release of Android Wear 2.0 to other smartwatches, Google appears to have finally addressed the problem with the smartwatch operating system and is now rolling it out to more devices. Starting this Friday, five more wearables are getting updated to the latest version of Android Wear.

Previously, IBTimes reported that the Mountain View giant has decided to delay the rollout of Android Wear 2.0 to more smartwatches after learning of a software bug that’s plaguing the OS. Google then did not give a specific time frame or date as to when the new OS would be releasing to other devices. Interestingly, a day after the announcement, Google is now saying that Android Wear 2.0 is already available to five more smartwatches.

The high-tech timepieces that will be getting the update starting this Friday are the Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Michael Kors Access, Nixon Mission and the Polar M600. Aside from the five, Google has confirmed that the update has already been made available for the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, Fossil Q Founder and TAG Heuer Connected. Adding up all of these, Google is already rolling out its new operating system to almost half of the 19 older wearables that have been confirmed to receive the update, as pointed out by Engadget.

Given that the latest version of Android Wear is already coming to five more devices, the hold up is unlikely to last that longer. It’s possible that Google would be updating the remaining units out of the said 19 as early as next week.

Google first announced Android Wear 2.0 almost one year ago during its 2016 I/O developers conference. The new smartwatch OS was then expected to release in the fall of last year, but it was delayed to early 2017. On top of the delay, Google has decided to limit the release of the software to select smartwatches, leaving many other older devices out of the equation.

