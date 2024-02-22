Google to produce its Pixel phone in India as it looks to smash its 2023 milestone

The matte glass on the back of the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

A report states Google will begin producing its latest Pixel line in India, beginning with the Pixel 8 Pro "in the coming weeks" to be ready for an April to June rollout.

The vanilla model is expected to begin production in the "middle of the year" as Google looks to diversify itself from primarily producing the Pixel in China.

The company also achieved a milestone of "around" 10 million Pixel units shipped in 2023, and this shift could help it smash that number in 2024.

Google is shifting where it manufactures its flagship phone line as it looks to grow in a new market in 2024.

According to Nikkei Asia, Google has reportedly informed its suppliers that they must "start making its Pixel smartphones in India" by Q2 2024. The Pixel 8 Pro is first on the docket, with the report stating production will begin in the southern portion of India "in the coming weeks." This would enable the device to begin shipping from anywhere between April and June.

The publication's sources state that the vanilla Pixel 8 production will begin on the north side of India toward the "middle of the year." Both devices will see a "small volume" enter production during the previously stated timeframes.

Additionally, sources claim this is part of a "China+2" strategy that other big tech companies have deployed. Google's Pixels were previously crafted in China only, and this move could help create "diversity" in production. Sources added that multiple options could aid in creating "supply chain resilience" in the long run.

Other notable big tech companies that manufacture their devices in India include Apple, Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

Google's latest move could help it smash a previously achieved milestone. Sources state the company shipped "around" 10 million Pixel units in 2023. With production moving to India, Google is looking to beat that milestone as it takes advantage of the "tech manufacturing powerhouse" India is working to become.

The mint colorway of the Google Pixel 8

Google was rumored to produce some of its Pixel phones in India in June 2023. the company was supposedly talking with manufacturing plants such as Lava, Dixon, and Foxconn. Sources familiar with the matter stated Google was interested in shifting its production to India as it looks to relieve some of the reliance on China and Vietnam.

These plants were reportedly able to "boost production rapidly" for other companies, such as Apple.

At the time, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke of their vision to turn the country into an alternative manufacturing hub. Nikkei Asia reiterates this by stating the country offers incentives and more to appeal to companies looking to create mobile devices and computers.

