Google Pixel XL is finally back in stock, with one model shipping right now

Friday always comes as a relief each week as people gear up for the weekend, but eager Android fans have another reason to celebrate today. After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, Google’s beloved Pixel XL phablet is finally available to order again from Google’s online store. The bad news is that most Pixel XL models still won’t ship for several weeks, but there actually is one model that is shipping immediately — or at least, there was at the time of this writing. As pent-up as demand is right now for the Pixel XL, there’s no telling how long Google will manage to keep it in stock.





First things first: if you really want a Pixel XL and you can’t live without the phone for one more minute, you can always get one at any time on Amazon with free Prime shipping. The catch — you knew there had to be a catch — is that you’ll need to pay a premium for the luxury of avoiding the wait from the Google Store. Even the hard-to-find “Really Blue” model is in stock right now on Amazon.

If you don’t want to pay a premium and you don’t mind waiting anywhere from 3 weeks to a month and a half for your shiny new phablet, then head on over to the Pixel page on the Google Store right now.

At the time of this writing orders placed for the 32GB Pixel XL in Quite Black were shipping immediately. Black is arguably the sleekest color for the Pixel XL, so it’s likely that Google ramped up production of that model first. As for all the other color and size options, the soonest you’ll get one is 3 to 4 weeks from now. Here’s a full breakdown of the different models and shipping quotes:

Google Pixel XL – Quite Black – 32GB: Shipping now

Google Pixel XL – Quite Black – 128GB: 3-4 weeks

Google Pixel XL – Very Silver – 32GB: 6-7 weeks

Google Pixel XL – Very Silver – 128GB: Out of stock

Google Pixel XL – Really Blue – 32GB: Out of stock

Google Pixel XL – Really Blue – 128GB: Out of stock

For each of the models that are currently out of stock, Google gives you the option to enter your email to be notified when inventory is replenished. Or, should we say, if inventory is replenished.

