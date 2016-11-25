Google’s Nest Thermostat is $50 off for Black Friday

When a product has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with more than 7,200 reviews, you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that it’s a high-quality product. Such is the case with the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. Now owned by Google, Nest took everything great about its first- and second-generation smart thermostats and refined the device even further, offering improved performance and even more savings on your energy bill. And right now for Black Friday, Amazon is offering $50 off this class-leading device.

Here are some key details:

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Auto-Schedule: Nest learns the temperatures you like and programs itself in about a week.

Home/Away Assist: Nest automatically turns itself down when nobody’s home to help you save energy.

Remote Control: Connect your thermostat to Wi‑Fi to control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Farsight: When Nest spots you across the room, it lights up to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy History: Check your Energy History in the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Nest Leaf: You’ll see the Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It guides you in the right direction.

Time is of the essence if you want to snag a Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 instead of $249, so be sure to jump on this deal before time is out.

Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa…: $199.00

