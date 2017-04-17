Google Maps For iOS Has A New Widget

When using Google Maps for iOS, it’s always a bummer when one has to keep the iPhone unlocked just to get directions from the navigation app. Google is changing that with the latest version 4.30.0 update for its Google Maps app. The update has a new Directions Widget that works directly on the lock screen of the device.

On Monday, Google launched version 4.30.0 of Google Maps for iOS users. The updated navigation app now comes with a Directions Widget that gives users turn-by-turn navigation directions straight from the lock screen of their handsets. Hence, users will not need to unlock their iPhone and open the app just to obtain instructions for their destination.

To enable this functionality, users should head to the Today View of the Notification Center upon installing the update. From there, users should look for the Edit button then enable Google Directions. This will turn on the navigation directions which will be displayed on the Directions Widget that is found on the Notification Center. To access the widget, users should swipe right on the lock screen, according to MacRumors.

Apart from the new widget, the Google Maps update also comes with a new iMessage support feature. What this does is basically enable users to send their location details to family and friends without having to leave the Messages app for the iPhone. It then saves time and effort, especially when users want to send their current location details to others as quickly as possible. The feature can be activated via the Messages App Store once version 4.30.0 is installed, as per Apple Insider.

As expected, the new version of Google Maps comes with unspecified bug fixes that improve the performance of the app. Google is slowly rolling out this update, users are advised to check iTunes if the update is already available in their region. They may also download the app online for free.

