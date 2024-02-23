Google would like you to know that Gmail isn't going anywhere

You may have seen a screenshot circulating on X showing a fake email saying Gmail would be sunset.

But don't worry: Your Gmail is safe.

Google posted to X saying "Gmail is here to stay."

Fear not, Gmail users: You're not about to lose your email.

Google has set the record straight after an unofficial post with a fake screenshot claiming "Gmail is coming to a close" circulated online.

Some users who shared the phony email online seemed to know it was fake and circulated it in jest, while others shared it with reactions suggesting they may have thought it was a real announcement. Before long, many people were confused and genuinely thought they'd lose their Gmail access later this year.

The fake notice seems to have drawn on Google's email last year announcing it was getting rid of Gmail Basic HTML view and transitioning those users to standard view instead.

Posts on Elon Musk's X social network showing the fake email later had community notes added, clarifying the information was false.

On Thursday, Google announced to end the confusion, "Gmail is here to stay."

Gmail is here to stay. — Gmail (@gmail) February 22, 2024

Now, remember you could still lose your Gmail data if you haven't used your account in a while.

Google said last year that it reserves the right to start purging Google accounts that haven't been used or signed into in at least two years. That includes your Google Photos, as well as Google Workspace data from the Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and Calendar apps.

But if you're using Gmail regularly, don't worry: It's not going anywhere.

