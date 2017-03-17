Google Home Free On LG G6 Purchase Till April 30

AT&T and Sprint are offering freebies such as LG Watch Sport and LG HDTV respectively on the purchase of LG G6.

The LG G6 hasn’t yet hit the shelves, but carriers have started making efforts to entice customers. T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and US Cellular are all offering a free Google Home speaker (priced at $129) on the purchase of the device.

The offer ends April 30 or until supplies last, whichever comes first. In addition to the Google Home speaker, carriers are also offering other freebies with the device.

T-Mobile is offering the G6 for a EMI of $26 a month for 24 months along with a $26 down payment, which makes the total cost of the handset $650. Whereas AT&T customers will pay $24 over 30 months, which makes the cost of the handset $720, but it is also throwing in an offer on the LG Watch Sport —the $249 smartwatch will be available for $50, if customers sign up for a two-year contract. Sprint customers will be paying $29.50 a month for 24 months, $708 in total. The company is offering a 49-inch LG 1080p HDTV, which retails for $350, free on the purchase of the device. US Cellular is selling the device for $597.60 and along with a promotional credit of $297.60 on a 30-month plan, making the cost of the handset $300.

Verizon is offering the device for $28 for 24 months ($672 retail price), according to a leaked render obtained by Android Central Wednesday.

Pre-orders for the device will begin with T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Friday and US Cellular on March 24. It goes on sale on April 7 at all four carriers’ online and offline stores.

The LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display, dual rear cameras and a waterproof body. It also features Google Assistant out-of-the-box. Given that Assistant also powers Google Home you will be able to use same settings across both devices.

