Google Doodle jumps into solar eclipse fun with animation. Here's when to watch in Florida

Google has jumped into the fun with not only a solar eclipse Doodle today but an animated view of the eclipse.

Yes, there is a solar eclipse today.

If you're one of the states in the path of totality — which stretches from Texas to Maine — you'll see a total eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block the sun, leaving you with a view of the sun's corona.

That won't happen in Florida, where residents will be treated to a partial eclipse. How much of the sun will be covered depends on where you are in the state and cloud cover.

Solar eclipse Doodle on Google

The Google Doodle April 8, 2024, celebrated the total solar eclipse.

The animated Google Doodle April 8 celebrates today's total solar eclipse. The path of totality covers 13 states. While Florida isn't included, we will see a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

The Doodle displays all the correct viewing practices, will all the letters reclined and solar eclipse glasses in place.

Well, except for the "e" in Google, which is sound asleep for the "over-the-Moon spec-tacle!"

The drawing was created by Google Doodler Alyssa Winans.

“The moon is having its day in the sun, and people across North America are coming to Google to learn more and celebrate this rare event," Jessica Yu, Google's doodle team lead, told USA TODAY. "We’re excited to mark the 2024 solar eclipse with special experiences on Search for eclipse watchers.”

Yu said a team of user experience designers created the animation to engage its users.

Enjoy more Google solar eclipse animation by typing in specific words

Want to see an animated version of the eclipse on your phone or computer?

Type the following words into the search engine at google.com:

April 8 eclipse

Eclipse 2024

Solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 2024

Here is what you should see on your screen:

Google Doodle creates its own total eclipse.

How much of the eclipse will Florida see? Enter your ZIP code for answers

How much of the sun will be blocked by the moon depends on where you are in the state.

Here's the maximum coverage from several locations around Florida:

Pensacola: 76%

Tallahassee: 70%

Jacksonville: 64%

Daytona Beach: 59%

Melbourne: 54%

Port St. Lucie: 51%

West Palm Beach: 49%

Naples: 50%

Fort Myers: 52%

Sarasota: 56%

Don't see your city mentioned? Enter your ZIP code in the graphic above to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

What is the peak time to see the eclipse in Florida?

The total eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT.

Roughly speaking, in Florida the peak of the partial eclipse will start about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and at 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Here's a look at the peak time around the state, which is the time the maximum coverage of the sun is expected:

Pensacola: 1:55 p.m. CDT

Tallahassee: 3 p.m. EDT

Jacksonville: 3:05 p.m. EDT

Daytona Beach: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Melbourne: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Port St. Lucie: 3:03 p.m. EDT

West Palm Beach: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Naples: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Fort Myers: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Sarasota: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Don't see your city mentioned? Click on any circle in the map to see:

Time of peak coverage

Maximum coverage percentage

Chances of clear skies based on historical averages

