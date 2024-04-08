Google Doodle jumps into solar eclipse fun with animation. Here's when to watch in Florida
Google has jumped into the fun with not only a solar eclipse Doodle today but an animated view of the eclipse.
Yes, there is a solar eclipse today.
If you're one of the states in the path of totality — which stretches from Texas to Maine — you'll see a total eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block the sun, leaving you with a view of the sun's corona.
That won't happen in Florida, where residents will be treated to a partial eclipse. How much of the sun will be covered depends on where you are in the state and cloud cover.
Solar eclipse Doodle on Google
The animated Google Doodle April 8 celebrates today's total solar eclipse. The path of totality covers 13 states. While Florida isn't included, we will see a partial eclipse, weather permitting.
The Doodle displays all the correct viewing practices, will all the letters reclined and solar eclipse glasses in place.
Well, except for the "e" in Google, which is sound asleep for the "over-the-Moon spec-tacle!"
The drawing was created by Google Doodler Alyssa Winans.
“The moon is having its day in the sun, and people across North America are coming to Google to learn more and celebrate this rare event," Jessica Yu, Google's doodle team lead, told USA TODAY. "We’re excited to mark the 2024 solar eclipse with special experiences on Search for eclipse watchers.”
Yu said a team of user experience designers created the animation to engage its users.
Enjoy more Google solar eclipse animation by typing in specific words
Want to see an animated version of the eclipse on your phone or computer?
Type the following words into the search engine at google.com:
April 8 eclipse
Eclipse 2024
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse 2024
Here is what you should see on your screen:
How much of the eclipse will Florida see? Enter your ZIP code for answers
How much of the sun will be blocked by the moon depends on where you are in the state.
Here's the maximum coverage from several locations around Florida:
Pensacola: 76%
Tallahassee: 70%
Jacksonville: 64%
Daytona Beach: 59%
Melbourne: 54%
Port St. Lucie: 51%
West Palm Beach: 49%
Naples: 50%
Fort Myers: 52%
Sarasota: 56%
Don't see your city mentioned? Enter your ZIP code in the graphic above to see:
When the eclipse starts at your location
What the maximum coverage will be
What time maximum coverage will occur
When the eclipse ends at your location
Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8
What is the peak time to see the eclipse in Florida?
The total eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT.
Roughly speaking, in Florida the peak of the partial eclipse will start about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and at 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.
Here's a look at the peak time around the state, which is the time the maximum coverage of the sun is expected:
Pensacola: 1:55 p.m. CDT
Tallahassee: 3 p.m. EDT
Jacksonville: 3:05 p.m. EDT
Daytona Beach: 3:04 p.m. EDT
Melbourne: 3:04 p.m. EDT
Port St. Lucie: 3:03 p.m. EDT
West Palm Beach: 3:03 p.m. EDT
Naples: 2:59 p.m. EDT
Fort Myers: 2:59 p.m. EDT
Sarasota: 2:59 p.m. EDT
Don't see your city mentioned? Click on any circle in the map to see:
Time of peak coverage
Maximum coverage percentage
Chances of clear skies based on historical averages
