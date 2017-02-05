How to use Google Calendar’s smart meeting scheduler

Scheduling meetings on Google Calendar is now a whole lot easier.

A recent update to Google Calendar implemented one of the better features of the iOS and Android apps — intelligent suggestions for meeting times, so you no longer have to worry to make sure the rooms and times work well for everyone - the calendar takes care of it for you.

Room suggestions

Image: Google

When you create a meeting, Google Calendar automatically suggests meeting rooms based on the information provided by your organization. Room suggestions are also now based on attendees' previously used rooms.

Attendee time zones

Image: google

It can be tricky creating an event with attendees in multiple timezones. The Find a Time feature already allows you to view multiple calendars side by side so you can find a time that works for everyone, but the update now includes the timezones for the host and attendees.

The suggestions factor in the times when all attendees usually have meetings, to make sure that the time is suitable to everyone. If no times work, the Calendar looks at other conflicting meetings that might easily be moved. Now you can make sure you don't schedule an 11 p.m. meeting for your coworkers in Asia again!