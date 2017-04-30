Google-backed exhibit shows robots just want to be friends. They promise.

Http%3a%2f%2fcontent.jwplatform.com%2fthumbs%2fz9vow7t3 More

Robots aren't plotting an imminent human take-over; robots are our partners and friends. That's the broad theme of a Google.org-backed robotics exhibit coming soon to Chicago.

Robot Revolution features cutting-edge bots that can climb up and down ladders, solve a Rubik's cube at lightning speed, compete in a soccer match, mimic your facial expressions, make "eye" contact, and, in the case of the furry seal robot PARO, respond to human touch.

The exhibit first premiered at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry in 2015, then traveled to Denver and Philadelphia. Now it's back with even more robots and support from Google's philanthropic arm and Boeing, the aircraft and rocket manufacturing giant.

The Chicago show runs from May 11 and to Feb. 4, 2018.

Video credit: Museum of Science and Industry