Google announces early Google Home Black Friday deal

Google Home is one of the new products Google launched in October and could be a hot addition to your home, or a great gift this Christmas. As the name denotes, the device is supposed to be used at Home, and it represents Google’s response to Amazon’s Echo. The Google Home is also a voice-activated virtual aide that harnesses the power of Google’s Assistant AI machine.

The Home regularly sells for $129, but Best Buy already revealed it will sell the device for $30 off or just $99 on Black Friday. But you don’t have to wait until Friday to take advantage of the deal, as Google’s got you covered earlier than that.

Google announced the Black Friday deal on the @madebygoogle Twitter account early on Tuesday.

That’s a great deal for anyone looking to make their home smarter. Not to mention that Google’s $99 price undercuts Amazon’s Echo by $40. Amazon’s own AI-powered home assistant usually sells for $179, but it’ll cost just $139 during Black Friday, with Amazon and other retailers offering customers the same price low price.

Google Home buyers will also receive a free 6-month trial of YouTube Red, regardless of where they buy the device from. And in case you plan on purchasing electronics from somewhere else, keep Google’s online store link at hand, you might need it for price-matching purposes.

